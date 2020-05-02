EDMONTON -- Many comic book fans in Edmonton found a way to safely celebrate Free Comic Book Day, while practicing physical distancing.

Warp One and Warp Two Comics hosted Spider=Man, who handed bags of comics to drive-by and walk-up fans with a long pole. The activities took place outside the store.

The event is designed to get new fans interested in comics, and promote local shops.

Unlike previous years, older comics were handed out instead of newer ones. The change was as a result of the pandemic.

Free Comic Book Day started in 2002.