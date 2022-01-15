'Spirit of people coming together': Deep Freeze celebrates winter fun and culture

A festival celebrating cultures woven into the fabric making up Alberta Avenue takes place this weekend.

The Deep Freeze Byzantine Winter Fête brings ice sculptures, cuisine, lanterns, light installations, live music, and workshops to celebrate Edmonton winters and Ukrainian, French Canadian, Inuit, Métis, and Indigenous cultures.

Presented by Arts on the Ave for the 15th year, the festival runs from Jan. 14 to 23 at Borden Park, Pipon Village at 92 Street and 118 Avenue, and The Carrot Community Arts Coffeehouse.

Beautiful evening to start Deep Freeze Festival 2022 at Borden Park. We look forward to seeing the other sites this weekend. Bring your friends and family and experience Edmonton's winter wonderland until January 23. #DeepFreezeFest #ExploreEdmonton #FamilyFun #DateNight pic.twitter.com/c6zzGPPATP — Deep Freeze: A Byzantine Winter Fête 2022 (@DeepFreeze_Fest) January 15, 2022

"It's fun," Lindsey, a volunteer with the festival, told CTV News Edmonton. "It gives you something fun to do on a Saturday."

"A lot of things in the neighbourhood are community-driven," Celia, another volunteer, said, adding much of the festival is volunteer-run.

"It just is like a spirit of people coming together."

For a list of performances and events, visit the Deep Freeze festival website.