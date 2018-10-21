

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





St. Albert residents are being asked to rethink what they’re putting in their blue bags, as the city launches changes to its recycling program in response to the global market.

Canadians have been recycling most items sporting the known triangle symbol. However, China, the world’s largest recipient of plastic and paper products, has banned most foreign recycling and placed restrictions on what can be brought in.

“North America and other countries kept sending materials that weren’t necessarily recyclable to their businesses and processing facilities,” explained Olivia Kwok, the city’s waste and diversion program supervisor.

In response, St. Albert is issuing its own recycling ban to ensure the items that go into the blue bag can in fact be recycled.

“Plastic clam shells, things you'd see your strawberries or baked goods in. Those will go in the garbage. We will no longer accept single use cups. Such as coffee cups. Fountain drinks. Smoothie cups. And yogurt. Single use items. Those will go in the garbage instead,” Kwok said.

St. Albert residents produce about 123 kilograms of waste each year—after 64 per cent has been diverted.

Resident Steve Lautischer tries to recycle as much as he can. Of the new list of items he won’t be able to toss in the blue can, he said: “It seems like a lot. That’s why I think that any amount that you can try and divert to a more responsible way of disposing it is good.”

The rules take effect November 1.

Items that are to be accepted will need to be empty, clean and dry.

CTV Edmonton was told that there wouldn’t be fines or penalties for residents who are confused about the rules, but that they could expect their bag to be left at the curb.

With files from Sarah Plowman