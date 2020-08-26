EDMONTON -- RCMP in St. Albert are building a database of residents with personal video surveillance and who are willing to let police use it in an investigation.

Police say the registry will not replace door-to-door investigating, but help them track down evidence.

St. Albert residents who are willing to turn over video that may help a case have been asked to sign up.

The footage would have to be held for at least 12 hours to give Mounties time to collect it, and they would provide a memory stick to download it.

The program can be withdrawn from at any time.