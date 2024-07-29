Loss of iconic Grand Union Hotel in Athabasca to fire 'shock' to community
The Grand Union Hotel in Athabasca was more than just a place for visitors to stay when visiting the central Alberta town.
Although in recent years it had become a derelict property, the 110-year-old landmark served as a community hub, said town archivist Margaret Anderson.
"It was a place where our history was kept in a sense because of the comings and goings for so many years," Anderson told CTV News Edmonton.
"There was a huge community in terms of the coffee culture there in the cafe, and live bands and music and that sort of thing in the bar, even going for breakfast in the cafe."
The hotel is no more.
The structure caught fire just after dawn on July 23, with several emergency crews fighting the blaze and keeping it from spreading to adjacent buildings. By mid-morning, the fire had spread to the roof, Anderson said. The hotel collapsed later that day.
It stood at the northern end of the old Athabasca Trail — a path from Fort Edmonton that had been carved out of the muskeg by the Hudson's Bay Company in the late 19th Century — for 110 years.Firefighters on scene at the Union Hotel in Athabasca, Alta. on July 23, 2024. (Source: X/@KentTheMountain)Mayor Robert Balay said he was "shocked" at the destruction of the three-storey structure that sat prominently on the corner of 50 Street and 50 Avenue across the road from the historic train station that opened in December 1912, a year before the Grand Union did.
"No matter which way you come into town, from which direction, here's this building has been there for (almost) 111 years, and now it's gone," Balay told CTV News Edmonton.
"That's a bit of a shock and a disappointment for that regard."
Fire at the hotel 111 years before had resulted in it being rebuilt just four months after the original wood-framed one — which predated 1912's arrival of the Canadian Northern Railway by a few years — burned down along with much of the downtown core.The Grand Union Hotel of Athabasca, Alta., in 2018. (Credit: Google Street View)
The brick-faced replacement opened in January 1914. According to Alberta's Heritage Resources Management Information System (HeRMIS), the new hotel included 50 rooms, a cafe, a tavern, a billiard room, a bowling alley, a writing room and centralized steam heating.
The building also served as the home of several medical practices, including a dentist.
Although the hotel had gone through a number of alterations over the years — "subject to insensitive alterations that have affected its historic architectural significance," according to HeRMIS — it still retained some of its character, including the restoration of the original brick exterior in 2003.
"We had another fire when Home Hardware burned down across from the train station ... and that wasn't nearly as overwhelming as this," Anderson said.
"It's still really difficult to process the sense of loss that losing the hotel has given all of us."
Athabasca's Grand Union Hotel in 1914. (Credit: Athabasca Archives)
Balay said the town had recently come to an agreement with the Grand Union's owner on back taxes, and although the town doesn't own the property, he's hopeful something new and just as prominent will replace it.
"I don't think that the town was wanting to necessarily take over the operation of the building; that's why we worked with the owner in order to come to an agreement, so that he would do that," Balay said.
"In looking at it now, that's an iconic building to lose, but I think now there's an opportunity for the community to have a say, and when and what goes there, possibly that we put something there that 111 years from now will be considered iconic as well."
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Marek Tkach
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Common mental health disorder may triple risk for developing dementia, study finds
As if people with anxiety don’t have enough to worry about, a new study is adding to that list — suggesting the disorder may nearly triple the risk of developing dementia years later.
Family rents Quebec woman's pool on app without her consent
A woman who lives east of Montreal in Repentigny came home to a pool party on Sunday after a family of five had rented it on the Swimply app without the consent of the homeowner.
Taylor Swift says she is 'in shock' after 3 children died in an attack on a U.K. dance class
British police say a third child has died after a stabbing at a kids' yoga and dance class.
Tesla recalling more than 1.8M vehicles due to hood issue
Tesla is recalling more than 1.8 million vehicles because of a hood issue that could increase the risk of a crash.
'I feel so betrayed': Toronto police warn of new pick-pocket 'distraction thefts'
Toronto police are looking into two separate distraction-style thefts in the city this summer — one of which was caught on camera.
N.L. premier gifts new guitar christened by music icon to one of the 'Lucky Seven'
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey gave a special gift to David Tiller, one of seven fishermen who survived 48 hours on a life raft in the Atlantic Ocean.
Gangsta rapper to grandfather: The Olympic gold rebranding of Snoop Dogg
The 52-year-old rapper's transformation – from superstar on trial for murder in the 1990s to Martha Stewart bestie on 'grandpa's duties' at the Olympics – has been so slow and shrewd.
OnlyFans porn juggernaut fuelled by a deception
When Patrick Kunz began chatting with a porn star on OnlyFans in April 2022, he couldn’t believe his luck. Nikki was a blonde Hungarian bombshell who resembled his first girlfriend.
Court of Arbitration for Sport to hear Canada's appeal in women's soccer case
Slotted in a valley along the hilly neighbourhoods on the outskirts of this small French city sits a modest two-field soccer complex that became the controversy epicentre for a reeling Canada Soccer program.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Canada's TC Energy to sell pipeline stake to some indigenous communities
TC Energy said on Tuesday that it will sell a minority stake in its Nova Gas transmission system and the Foothills pipeline assets for C$1 billion ($722.1 million) to certain indigenous Canadian communities as part of a plan to reduce its debt and fund investments.
-
Jury in murder-conspiracy trial to hear final arguments about Coutts blockade
Lawyers are set to make final arguments to a jury today in the trial of two men accused of conspiring to murder police at the 2022 border blockade at Coutts, Alta.
-
Telephone town hall held for wildfire evacuees in Calgary
On Monday night in Calgary, the province held a telephone town hall giving wildfire evacuees a chance to ask questions.
Lethbridge
-
Fire crews respond to massive Coaldale recycling plant fire
Just before 3 p.m. on Friday, workers at the 2Point0 recycling plant were running plastic material through a machine to be processed. Sparks flew off the machine, which started a fire.
-
Jury in Coutts murder-conspiracy trial expected to begin deliberations this week
Evidence included texts from Carbert to his mother during the standoff.
-
Magrath Days celebrate southern Alberta town’s 125th birthday
The Town of Magrath is throwing a 125th birthday party this weekend.
Saskatoon
-
'He's playing stupid': Alberta contractor says Sask. RCMP accused him of impersonating police in Onion Lake
A private security company operating in Onion Lake Cree Nation has found itself embroiled in conflict this month after it says the RCMP accused its staff of impersonating police officers.
-
'Significant concerns': Provincial watchdog investigating Saskatchewan's most notorious women's jail
The provincial ombudsman is investigating conditions at a notorious women’s jail in Saskatchewan.
-
Complex needs shelters set to open in Regina, Saskatoon in coming weeks
Two unique shelters dedicated to those with “complex needs” are set to open this week and next in both Regina and Saskatoon, according to the provincial government.
Regina
-
Complex needs shelters set to open in Regina, Saskatoon in coming weeks
Two unique shelters dedicated to those with “complex needs” are set to open this week and next in both Regina and Saskatoon, according to the provincial government.
-
Precautionary Drinking Water Advisory in effect for RM of Edenwold
The rural municipality of Edenwold says a precautionary drinking water advisory is in effect for all people located within the municipality's water distribution systems.
-
Pats name all-time leading scorer Dale Derkatch assistant general manager as rebuild continues
The all-time leading scorer for the Regina Pats, Dale Derkatch has been named the teams' next assistant general manager as the franchise continues its rebuild.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver police spokesperson accused of bullying, harassment, discrimination: court documents
A female former employee of the Vancouver Police Department has filed a lawsuit accusing a high-profile sergeant of bullying, harassment and discrimination – and alleging leadership failed to protect her
-
Video shows suspected arson inside Walmart in East Vancouver
Video captured by shoppers reveals the frantic moments when fire suddenly sparked inside Vancouver’s only Walmart Supercentre on Saturday morning.
-
B.C. wildlife rescue centre launches awareness campaign over law-breaking python
The fate of an ailing, unlawfully large snake is in limbo, as the owner of a wildlife rescue centre navigates British Columbia’s rules for controlled alien species.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. art dealer charged with fraud after police seize works worth millions
A Vancouver Island art dealer has been charged with one count of fraud over $5,000 after police seized hundreds of artworks valued in the tens of millions of dollars from a gallery near Victoria.
-
'This is a great announcement': Rapid bus lanes coming towards the West Shore along Hwy. 1
Construction is underway in View Royal on a $95-million project that will see new rapid bus lanes to and from the West Shore.
-
Plane crash kills 2 near Merritt, B.C.
Two people are dead after a small plane crashed in British Columbia's Interior region on Sunday evening.
Toronto
-
Thunderstorms expected in Toronto this afternoon
Thunderstorms are in the forecast for Toronto on Tuesday as the city wraps up what has been the wettest July on record.
-
'I feel so betrayed': Toronto police warn of new pick-pocket 'distraction thefts'
Toronto police are looking into two separate distraction-style thefts in the city this summer — one of which was caught on camera.
-
Suspect charged with kidnapping as police search for missing woman from York Region
Police north of Toronto have charged a suspect with kidnapping as the search continues for a woman who investigators say went missing under 'suspicious circumstances.'
Montreal
-
Family rents Quebec woman's pool on app without her consent
A woman who lives east of Montreal in Repentigny came home to a pool party on Sunday after a family of five had rented it on the Swimply app without the consent of the homeowner.
-
Police investigate woman's suspicious death in Lachine
Montreal police say they are investigating a suspicous death after the body of a 64-year-old woman was found in an apartment in Lachine Monday evening.
-
Montreal byelection expected to be a tight race between Liberals, NDP: analyst
The countdown is on for the byelection in the Montreal riding of LaSalle-Emard-Verdun and it's shaping up to be a close race between the Liberals and the NDP, according to one political analyst.
Atlantic
-
Indian community in 'deep grief' over fatal crash near Oromocto, N.B.
The three people killed Saturday in a single-vehicle crash near Oromocto, N.B., were related to each other and from Moncton’s Indian community, CTV News has learned.
-
'Hateful and senseless terror': N.S. Black community left shaken as police continue search for shooting suspects
Families who attended a reunion in Africville -- a historic neighbourhood in north-end Halifax – over the weekend are still packing up their belongings two days after a shooting ended the annual event early.
-
Fire destroys tents at designated Halifax encampment site
A fire destroyed two tents at a designated encampment site in Halifax on Saturday.
Winnipeg
-
Vacant Osborne Village parking lot eyed for redevelopment
A fenced-off parking lot in the heart of Osborne Village could finally be getting a new lease on life.
-
Manitoba Hydro restarting international consulting business
On Monday, the Kinew government announced it was resuming operations for Hydro's international consulting business, Manitoba Hydro International (MHI).
-
Crash impacting Tuesday morning traffic in east Winnipeg
A car crash is impacting traffic on Tuesday morning on the east side of Winnipeg.
Ottawa
-
Major blaze engulfs Stittsville home
Ottawa Fire Services brought a blaze in Stittsville under control early Monday evening after flames engulfed the property. Two people were reported hurt.
-
Increased police presence in ByWard Market pushing vulnerable people into Centretown, councillor says
The increased police presence in Ottawa's ByWard Market this summer is pushing more vulnerable people into Centretown and placing "additional pressure" on resources in the neighbourhood, according to the ward councillor.
-
CLOSER LOOK
CLOSER LOOK How is the fallout from the Canada Soccer scandal affecting the players?
CTV News Ottawa's Patricia Boal spoke to Drew Beckie, Atlético Ottawa's head of development, on CTV News at Six to discuss the pressure players might be under, not only playing on the world stage, but also under the shadow of a scandal.
Northern Ontario
-
Tesla recalling more than 1.8M vehicles due to hood issue
Tesla is recalling more than 1.8 million vehicles because of a hood issue that could increase the risk of a crash.
-
Impaired boater charged in cottage country lake
Provincial police charged a 61-year-old man with impaired driving of boat on a lake in cottage country Sunday.
-
Sudbury police lay impaired driving charges against man who ran from party bus crash
A 35-year-old man has been charged with impaired and dangerous driving after fleeing the scene of a crash in Sudbury's Valley area on foot.
Barrie
-
Flag raising kicks off Fierté Simcoe Pride events
The Fierté Simcoe Pride flag was raised at the county's administration offices.
-
Bayview Drive detour improvements
City of Barrie is making changes to the detour on Bayview Drive at Little Avenue.
-
Ongoing construction closes major Barrie thoroughfare
Barrie motorists driving overnight may have to adjust their routes accordingly this week.
Kitchener
-
Community members express anger over apparent destruction of corn crop in Wilmot Township
Community members in Wilmot Township are once again raising concerns over the Region of Waterloo’s plan to acquire 770 acres of rural land.
-
Police searching for information about unattended child in Guelph
Guelph Police are looking for answers after a young child was found walking near the Hanlon Parkway.
-
Dream vacation turns painful for Kitchener, Ont. veteran
Dan Doughty,who can’t bend his leg because of a previous injury, says a specific type of seat he had booked on a WestJet flight, which he required for comfortability, was given to someone else.
London
-
Property owner killed in Elgin County tractor accident
On Monday afternoon, emergency crews were called to a rural property on Walnut Line east of Willey Road, outside of Iona.
-
Showers and thunderstorms expected across the region
Tuesday starts off humid with the chance for showers and thunderstorms ramping up as we move through the day.
-
Driver loses control and collides with building on Hamilton Road
A driver that lost control on Hamilton Road, just west of Dorchester Road in Thames Centre yesterday evening is now facing a careless driving charge.
Windsor
-
Ashley Callingbull becomes first Indigenous woman to win Miss Universe Canada
Ashley Callingbull has become the first Indigenous woman to win Miss Universe Canada. The 34-year-old model, actress and television host from Enoch Cree Nation, Alta., was crowned in Windsor, Ont., on Saturday.
-
No impact and no worry: Auto analysts weigh-in on European company decision to pause building an EV battery factory in Ontario
Umicore has decided to reassess their battery materials business, citing “significant worsening of the EV market”.
-
Essex County to see increased traffic over long weekend
Essex County will see heightened traffic this Civic long weekend for the Hogs for Hospice Motorcycle Rally.