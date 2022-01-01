St. Albert RCMP finds 3 missing teens
Mounties in St. Albert, Alta., appealed to the public for help in finding three missing girls on New Year's Day: Kali Stamp (13), Paytin Abraham (13) and Cynthia Yellowknee (16) (RCMP images)
Mounties in St. Albert found three teen girls who were last seen on New Year's Eve.
Police say Cynthia Yellowknee, 16, Kali Stamp, 13, and Benji Abraham, 13, were last seen around 9:30 p.m. on Friday night near the fireworks display in downtown St. Albert. They were reported safe and found on Sunday morning.