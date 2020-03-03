EDMONTON -- When it comes to high school basketball in Alberta, the St. Albert Catholic High School senior girls' team has no equal.

Living up to their name, the Skyhawks are flying high as the Edmonton-area playoffs hit the hardwood.

Head coach Paige Bontus has led the team to a undefeated regular season, winning 11 straight games.

“This is the most talented group that we've ever had, and we've had some pretty exceptional groups."

Thanks to that record, the Skyhawks are the overwhelming favourites to win a third-straight Division 1 championship and another 4A provincial title.

Leading the charge is Grade 12 standout Tea DeMong, who transferred from Hinton to play for the program.

"It's huge. Moving away from my parents in Grade 9, that was a little tough, but yeah, definitely worth it."

So much in fact, DeMong will be playing at the University of Saskatchewan next season.

The 17-year-old also garnered national honours being named to the BioSteel All-Canadian games in Toronto featuring the top players nationwide.

"The recognition means a lot. Just knowing you're hard work is paying off," says DeMong.

The game will be shown on TSN March 30 at 4:30 p.m. MT.

But first up, the goal is to keep that undefeated streak going and bringing another banner to the SACHA gymnasium.

Provincials take place March 19-21 in Lethbridge.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Adam Cook