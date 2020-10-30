EDMONTON -- The 2020 St. Albert Gazette Reader’s Choice award winners are out and CTV News Edmonton's meteorologist Josh Classen has once again been named “Favourite TV Personality.”

Classen was a multiple-year winner of the award for Best TV Weatherperson and has won every year since the news & weather categories have been merged into the “TV Personality” category.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you to my neighbours and every else in St Albert that wrote in my name again this year. It’s a real honour & I don’t ever take that viewer loyalty for granted,” says Classen.

