The Edmonton Public Library showed off some of the new equipment that will be coming to the Stanley A. Milner Library's Makerspace.

One of the library's most popular pieces of technology are the 3D printers, which the EPL intends to build up with even more advanced units.

"Since we started operating our 3D printing service in 2013 we printed probably 6000+ objects for the public," said Holly Arnason, the associate manager of Makerspace. "We’ve increasingly invested in printers that are faster, more capable, print very reliably, and the technology has really evolved along with what we’ve been trying to do with the public."

The Makerspace will also be getting brand new technology, and the public will now have access to a laser cutter.

"It allows people to work with all kinds of different 2D designs and basically cut or engrave them it’s a various materials," said Holly. "Just an amazing range of possibilities that people will be able to take creative ideas and put them onto an object that has meaning to them."

The library hopes to put a strong emphasis on not only making these tools available to the public, but teaching how to use them safely and reliably through classes and seminars.

The Stanley A. Milner Library is set to reopen in February 2020.