Stanley Cup Final boosts Edmonton business by $102M

According to Explore Edmonton, the Edmonton Oilers playoff run injected more than $102 million to the city's economy during the Stanley Cup Final.

Thanks to visitors, fans, investments into watch parties and overall increased spending in the Edmonton area, a total of $281 million has contributed to the city's economy since the first round of the playoffs.

During the first three rounds of the Oilers' playoff run, Edmonton brought $179 million into its economy due to money spent on tickets, visitors staying at hotels and eating at restaurants and shopping in the city.

Heather Thompson of the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce stated in a release that the Stanley Cup run showed "how downtowns are supposed to feel, from a place of vibrancy," and that the next appropriate step is to populate the downtown core permanently.

While the city won't see the Oilers in action during the off-season, Explore Edmonton projects that the city will have a chance to see a surge in financial numbers throughout the summer season due to the numerous festivals and events Edmonton has to offer.