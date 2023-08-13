Star Elks receiver returns to practice for first time since June injury

Wide receiver Eugene Lewis took part in Edmonton Elks practice on Sunday, the first time he's been listed as a full participant since he was sidelined with an injury early this season.

The 30-year-old pass-catcher, one of the Canadian Football League team's big off-season acquisitions, left the Elks' game against the Toronto Argonauts on June 25 with a knee injury.

Lewis, a CFL all-star last season with the Montreal Alouettes, has caught 11 passes for 200 yards and one touchdown so far in 2023.

DEFENSIVE PAIR SIDELINED, TRIO SIGNED

Defensive lineman Elliott Brown and linebacker Louchiez, who both left last Thursday's Elks loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers with injuries, did not participate in Sunday's practice, the team's first this week in preparation for this coming Thursday's road date against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The winless Elks (0-9) also announced Sunday the signing of three players, including two who had been with the team at the start of the campaign.

Edmonton added defensive tackle Daniel Ross, running back Mekhai Johnson and linebacker Caleb Tannor to its practice roster.

It's the second time in 2023 that Ross and Johnson are suiting up in green and gold. Ross, 30, started four games for the Elks this season, recording six defensive tackles, before being released on July 8. Johnson returns to Edmonton after participating in training camp this year and suiting up for the pre-season game on May 22 against the Calgary Stampeders, in which he recorded five carries for 15 yards.

Tannor, who finished a five-year collegiate career at Nebraska in 2022, attended NFL New York Jets rookie camp earlier this year.