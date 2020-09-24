Advertisement
STARS takes man to hospital after northern hunting accident
Published Thursday, September 24, 2020 1:54PM MDT
EDMONTON -- A 21-year-old man was air lifted to hospital in Edmonton with injuries after a hunting accident in northern Alberta.
According to police, the incident happened on Tuesday shortly before 8:30 p.m.
RCMP and STARS Air Ambulance were called to a remote location northwest of Fairview.
Investigators haven’t disclosed the seriousness of the man’s injuries.
Fairview is about 550 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.