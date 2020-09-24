EDMONTON -- A 21-year-old man was air lifted to hospital in Edmonton with injuries after a hunting accident in northern Alberta.

According to police, the incident happened on Tuesday shortly before 8:30 p.m.

RCMP and STARS Air Ambulance were called to a remote location northwest of Fairview.

Investigators haven’t disclosed the seriousness of the man’s injuries.

Fairview is about 550 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.