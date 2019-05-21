

CTV Edmonton





A state of emergency has been declared in High Level as a result of a wildfire in the region.

The town is empty with the exception of essential services.

All 4,000 residents were ordered to evacuate around 4 p.m. on Monday afternoon.

The fire is about three kilometres southwest of the town and is now about 70,000 hectres, in size, about the size of the city of Edmonton.

Residents have been told they’ll likely be away from town for at least three days.

An evacuation centre has been set up in Slave Lake south of High Level.

Fire crews were in town using sprinklers to water down properties overnight. So far 669 people have registered at the evacuation centre in Slave Lake. Officials are asking residents to register, even if they are not staying at the evacuation centre.

Slave Lake is also offering drop in activities during the day for evacuated families, and a free public swim.

Today at the MRC there will be drop in activities for evacuated families, starting at 10:00 A.M.. Also the Aquatic Centre will have a free public swim from 7:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. for evacuees. The Lane Swim scheduled between 11:30 A.M. and 1:00 P.M. will also be free to evacuees. — Town of Slave Lake (@TownSlaveLake) May 21, 2019

High Level Mayor Crystal McAteer says the situation on Tuesday is more promising than it was on Monday.

“Early indication is the fire didn’t spread closer to High Level overnight as the wind was fairly calm,” she told CTV News.

The fire is one of four burning out of control in the province.

No homes have been damaged, and no injuries have been reported as a result of the fire, but electricity service is out in the area and cell phone service has been disrupted.

ATCO says they are hoping to get electricity back up and running on Tuesday.