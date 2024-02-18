EDMONTON
    • Stolen car crashes on Manning Drive while fleeing police Saturday

    A white SUV with considerable damage to the front end could be seen crashed near Manning Drive and 144 Avenue Feb. 17 just before midnight. (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton) A white SUV with considerable damage to the front end could be seen crashed near Manning Drive and 144 Avenue Feb. 17 just before midnight. (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton)
    The driver of a stolen car crashed in northeast Edmonton Saturday night while trying to escape police.

    Officers patrolling near 132 Avenue and Victoria Trail noticed a stolen 2010 Cadillac around 11:50 p.m.

    When officers tried to stop the driver, they reportedly drove away at a high speed.

    Police said they followed the car to Manning Drive, where it crashed into a SUV travelling east through the intersection on 144 Avenue.

    No injuries were reported by the driver or passengers of the SUV.

    The 47-year-old driver of the stolen Cadillac was arrested and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries as a precaution.

    The passengers in the stolen car did not report any injuries.

    The driver is facing multiple charges including dangerous driving, breach of curfew, criminal flight and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

