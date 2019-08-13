Two people are facing a slew of criminal charges after police raided a pair of Edmonton homes and seized three stolen handguns and more than a half million dollars in cash and drugs.

Officers working with the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team carried out the raids last month after an investigation began in May.

The confiscated handguns were all stolen and one had been modified with a silencer.

Cody Hinton, 32, and Connie Liu, 53, have been charged with a total of 40 criminal counts including drug and firearm related offences.