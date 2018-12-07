Part of a crime spree in northern Alberta was caught on surveillance video, which shows a white flat deck truck backing into the entrance of a gas station in Anzac, Alta.

The truck is seen knocking over several shelves inside before driving out.

Wood Buffalo RCMP said the incident is part of an investigation into multiple thefts and break-and-enters at businesses in the area of Gregoire Lake Reserve and Anzac. The incidents happened between 10:30 p.m. on Dec 2 and 3:00 a.m. on Dec. 3.

Police said a suspect broke into a business in Gregoire Lake Reserve and stole several items, including the flatbed truck. A short time later, they got a call about an alarm at the gas station in Anzac.

The driver of the stolen truck was last seen wearing a dark work outfit with yellow reflective striping and black and yellow gloves.

Fort McMurray #468 First Nation and Christina River Enterprises are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to a conviction in the case.

Anyone with information about the suspect or incidents is asked to call Wood Buffalo RCMP at 780-788-4040. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477.