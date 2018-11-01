Elk Point RCMP were investigating a theft of a wallet from a vehicle on Monday. That same day, the credit and debit cards from the stolen wallet were used. Police were able to identify a suspect using surveillance video and arrested a man at his home.

There they found stolen ID and bank cards, a sawed-off shotgun, several prohibited weapons, ammunition, masks and break and enter tools.

Cormac Crawford of Elk Point was charged with numerous gun and stolen property related offences. Jennifer Gochko and Shea Ritter, both of Elk Point are also facing charges.

All three will appear in St. Paul court later this month.