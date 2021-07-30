EDMONTON -- A major crash in downtown Edmonton has tied up traffic late Friday afternoon.

The intersection of Jasper Avenue and 109 Street is closed in all directions. Other roads in the area are affected as well.

Multiple vehicles are involved in the collision, including a truck that appeared to have rolled.

An SUV also struck a barrier on the sidewalk along Jasper Avenue.

Cheryl Voordenhout, an EPS spokesperson, told CTV News Edmonton that preliminary investigation into the accident showed a woman allegedly stole a water truck and struck multiple vehicles in the area before ultimately rolling onto its side.

The spokesperson added that several people have reported minor injuries.

Police say the driver of the stolen truck is in custody and has been taken to hospital to be assessed.

The EPS major collisions unit remains on scene investigating.

More to come…