EDMONTON -- Police are looking for a man and a woman who robbed a convenience store in Stony Plain early Saturday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m. police were called to the store at 48 Street and 44 Avenue in Stony Plain.

It was reported to police that a man and woman came into the store and demanded cash. The man appeared to have a handgun.

The clerk gave the money to the pair, who immediately left the area. No one was injured in the robbery.

Police were not able to locate either of the robbers, but did find the gun nearby.

The woman is described as white, 5’3” with dark hair. She appeared to be in her early 20s and was wearing a blue hoodie with white writing on the arm and a white logo on the chest. She also had on dark sunglasses and a white mask.

The man is described as white, 6’ with dark wavy hair. He also appeared to be in his early 20s and was wearing a grey hoodie and black mask with a white pattern.

Anyone with information about the pair is asked to call Parkland RCMP at 825-220-2060 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.