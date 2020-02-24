EDMONTON -- Three more neighbouring communities have voted to join Edmonton and St. Albert in supporting a regional transit system.

Stony Plain, Leduc and Devon councils voted Monday night in favour of supporting a regional transit service commission (RTSC).

"We are committed to forward-thinking solutions to improve mobility and transportation options within the region, and, ultimately, the quality of life for our residents," Leduc Mayor Bob Young wrote in a statement.

"For us, joining the RTSC is about being at the table where regional decisions are being made, finding efficiencies and working collaboratively with our partners."

Thirteen municipalities in the capital region began planning in October 2018.

The goal is to improve bus and transit service across Edmonton and nearby communities, while saving money.

Strathcona County has declined to join, and other municipalities are still undecided. Their votes will take place before the end of March.

The plan will require the province's permission.