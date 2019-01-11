

Amanda Anderson, CTV Edmonton





A Stony Plain man has been charged with several child pornography offences.

The Stony Plain/Spruce Grove RCMP Crime Reduction Unit and ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation Unit executed a search warrant at a residence on Thursday Jan. 10.

Stuart Clark, 30, has been charged with making child pornography, distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Clark was released with a number of conditions. He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 30, 2019.