A Stony Plain man and woman are facing a number of drug trafficking charges after a four-day investigation in January.

Stony Plain and Spruce Grove RCMP arrested Joseph Robinson, 22, and Courtney Jennelle Kehler, 24, after a search warrant was executed in Stony Plain. The investigation was conducted between January 23 and January 26.

Robinson and Kehler were charged with trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and hydromorphone and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, RCMP said.

Robinson was also charged with theft under $5,000, and Kehler is additionally charged with failure to comply with a probation order, police said.

Kehler is scheduled to appear in court on January 31 and Robinson is scheduled to appear in court on February 7.