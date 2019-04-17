A police officer in Stony Plain has been charged with assault after he allegedly used excessive force during an arrest last October.

Stony Plain RCMP used a tire deflation device to stop a stolen vehicle on October 24. The driver lost control of the vehicle a short time later and was arrested.

RCMP said Cst. Dorian Tooze used excessive force as the driver was restrained.

He was charged with one count of assault, police said. His status with the RCMP will not change.

Tooze is scheduled to appear in court on May 1.