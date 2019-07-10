For the first time at the Edmonton International Street Performers Festival, a performer is using a sign language interpreter during her act.

Tianna the Traveller got the idea from a blind woman in her audience.

"I wanted her to be able to enjoy my show and I didn’t know how to do it, and I still don’t know how to do it for blind people, but when I discovered this, I thought, 'Well, at least I can help get it out to the deaf community and help them feel included,'" Tianna said.

For Hope Lagaden, it is fun and challenging to interpret the fast-paced action.

"It's a little bit different, but I think right now theatrical and street performing interpreting is really starting to spread and grow and I hope it continues to do so," she said.

Tianna the Traveller is doing three shows with the interpreter on Thursday.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Graham Neil