String of arsons in Edson area may be connected: RCMP

There have been six fires in Edson and Yellowhead County police say were deliberately set.

Since March 10, RCMP said three Town of Edson vehicles, an abandoned church, a play set, stored tires, an old recreational bus and wood logs have been set on fire.

“These fires are troubling for our community and we are ensuring that the proper resources are being deployed to investigate this matter,” said Edson Detachment Commander Staff Sgt. Christian Delisle.

RCMP are looking into the possibility that some or all of these fires were set by the same person.

Anyone with information is asked to contact them at 780-723-8800.