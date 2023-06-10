Students hold Wikipedia edit-a-thon to share Edmonton's LGBTQ2S+ history
Students at MacEwan University celebrated Pride on Saturday by holding a Wikipedia edit-a-thon.
The event was hosted by YEG Art + Feminism and the Edmonton Queer History Project.
Participants updated LGBTQ2S+ pages on Wikipedia to make sure Edmonton's queer history is not forgotten or misrepresented.
"For too long many minorities have been written out of history, so we're taking an active role in ensuring a diversity of voices are included," said MacEwan professor Kristopher Wells.
Wells added that Wikipedia is often the first thing that shows up in a Google search, making it crucial to ensure the information is accurate.
