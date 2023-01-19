Sub-zero streak ends (finally)

Temperatures in Edmonton are above zero Thursday afternoon for the first time since Nov. 27.

That means the city went 52 days without getting above zero and that streak ties 1978 for the third-longest on record.

Only 1956 (83 days) and 1950 (67 days) had longer stretches of sub-zero daytime highs.

Fifty-two days without getting above zero is a long time. But, it wasn’t all below average. December was about 7 degrees colder than average.

But, Edmonton’s highs are about 2 degrees warmer than average so far through January.

The city is expected to see a few more days with highs above the freezing mark Friday and Saturday and then highs near zero for Sunday and much of next week.

Looking further into the future, colder air appears set to return somewhere around the start of February.