EDMONTON -- Dozens of students dedicated one hour a week over their summer break to a book club.

The goal of the club's two founding educators was to inspire students to get involved with summer reading and introduce kids to literature they could really connect to.

“We were worried about literacy levels of students and we’re most concerned about social isolation,” Erin Winch, the assistant principal at H.E. Beriault Catholic Junior High School, said.

“We’ve talked a lot about individual versus collective responsibility in our world, so we’ve chosen literature on the theme of diversity, so students could see themselves in the books they were reading.”

After the first meeting, Grade 10 student Dona Tom George remembers thinking, “I made a good choice. I’m definitely finally getting the interaction that I missed the entire year."

'IT HELPED ME GET THROUGH THIS YEAR'

Winch told CTV News Edmonton the discussions held every Wednesday were really “enriching,” as so many of the students would share a piece of themselves with their peers.

“To be able to converse with more people with the same interests as me, that’s what I like about book club,” Raphael Alverez, a Grade 8 student, said. “It’s really helped me to get through this year.”

“It’s an amazing experience just having a safe space to talk about your feelings, your emotions and books,” Ayla Martin, a Grade 10 student, added.

“When you put down a good book it’s like you lost a good friend.”

'GIVE IT A CHANCE'

Clotilde Grijo, a teacher at Father Michael Troy Catholic Junior High School, said the choice to bring the schools together was to encourage a sense of community and connection.

“I think they want to learn, they want to have a voice,” Grijo expressed. “Kids are eager to share their opinions and their thoughts and to hear others and I think even with this pandemic it gave them an even bigger opportunity to connect with others.”

“Give it a chance,” Gift Azubuike, a Grade 9 student, explained. “Reading books is one thing, not everyone loves reading. But when you read a book you can talk about it and everyone has different standpoints."

The Edmonton Catholic Schools Foundation purchased the books for the students summer reading. Winch said leftover books from the club will go into the libraries at the two schools for other students to enjoy.

“If I can build you into a reader it’s something that can take you into your future,” Winch smiled.

With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Chelan Skulski