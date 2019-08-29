August is going to end on the same note as the rest of the month.

Slightly cooler-than-average temperatures and occasional showers.

 

We had temperatures 2 to 6 degree range across the Edmonton Metro Region this morning.

Parts of the Peace Country may even have had some patchy frost.

Light wind and a high JUST short of 20 this afternoon.  That's pretty similar to yesterday.

But, it may FEEL warmer without the gusty wind.

 

A band of showers pushes into the Edmonton area overnight.

The most likely time for that rain is between midnight and 8am.

 

THEN...some late-afternoon clearing and a high of about 18 Friday.

 

Saturday still looks like the warmest day of the long weekend...JUST above 20.

There's also a SLIGHT risk of showers in the area.

 

Sunday/Monday still look like the wetter days though.

Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers later in the day Sunday and through Monday (especially the morning).

Temperatures will top out in the high teens.

 

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

  • Today - Mix of sun & cloud.
  • High:  19
  • Evening - Mostly cloudy.  40% chance of a shower overnight.
  • 9pm:  14
  • Friday - 40% chance of a shower early in the morning.  Then, mostly cloudy.
  • Clearing late afternoon or early in the evening.
  • Morning Low:  9
  • Afternoon High:  18
  • Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.  Slight risk of a shower.
  • Morning Low:  10 
  • Afternoon High:  21 
  • Sunday - Mostly cloudy.  40% chance of late-day showers.  
  • Morning Low:  9
  • Afternoon High:  19
  • Monday - Mostly cloudy.  40% chance of showers.
  • Morning Low:  9
  • Afternoon High: 18 
  • Tuesday - Partly cloudy.
  • Morning Low:  10
  • Afternoon High:  21