August is going to end on the same note as the rest of the month.

Slightly cooler-than-average temperatures and occasional showers.

We had temperatures 2 to 6 degree range across the Edmonton Metro Region this morning.

Parts of the Peace Country may even have had some patchy frost.

Light wind and a high JUST short of 20 this afternoon. That's pretty similar to yesterday.

But, it may FEEL warmer without the gusty wind.

A band of showers pushes into the Edmonton area overnight.

The most likely time for that rain is between midnight and 8am.

THEN...some late-afternoon clearing and a high of about 18 Friday.

Saturday still looks like the warmest day of the long weekend...JUST above 20.

There's also a SLIGHT risk of showers in the area.

Sunday/Monday still look like the wetter days though.

Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers later in the day Sunday and through Monday (especially the morning).

Temperatures will top out in the high teens.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud.

High: 19

Evening - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of a shower overnight.

9pm: 14

Friday - 40% chance of a shower early in the morning. Then, mostly cloudy.

Clearing late afternoon or early in the evening.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 18

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud. Slight risk of a shower.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 21

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of late-day showers.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 19

Monday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 18