Sunny breaks, light wind and late-night showers: Edmonton Weather for Aug. 29
Published Thursday, August 29, 2019 7:58AM MDT
August is going to end on the same note as the rest of the month.
Slightly cooler-than-average temperatures and occasional showers.
We had temperatures 2 to 6 degree range across the Edmonton Metro Region this morning.
Parts of the Peace Country may even have had some patchy frost.
Light wind and a high JUST short of 20 this afternoon. That's pretty similar to yesterday.
But, it may FEEL warmer without the gusty wind.
A band of showers pushes into the Edmonton area overnight.
The most likely time for that rain is between midnight and 8am.
THEN...some late-afternoon clearing and a high of about 18 Friday.
Saturday still looks like the warmest day of the long weekend...JUST above 20.
There's also a SLIGHT risk of showers in the area.
Sunday/Monday still look like the wetter days though.
Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers later in the day Sunday and through Monday (especially the morning).
Temperatures will top out in the high teens.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton:
- Today - Mix of sun & cloud.
- High: 19
- Evening - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of a shower overnight.
- 9pm: 14
- Friday - 40% chance of a shower early in the morning. Then, mostly cloudy.
- Clearing late afternoon or early in the evening.
- Morning Low: 9
- Afternoon High: 18
- Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud. Slight risk of a shower.
- Morning Low: 10
- Afternoon High: 21
- Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of late-day showers.
- Morning Low: 9
- Afternoon High: 19
- Monday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers.
- Morning Low: 9
- Afternoon High: 18
- Tuesday - Partly cloudy.
- Morning Low: 10
- Afternoon High: 21