EDMONTON -- Wexit returned to Red Deer Saturday evening, hosting a number of speakers.

An estimated 500 to 600 people attended the event in Red Deer's Westerner Park.

Leader Peter Downing said the group's federal party status application is complete and under review by Elections Canada.

Downing also spoke about plans to grow the Wexit movement into the New Year.

"We've been running our rallies every two weeks in Edmonton, Calgary, Red Deer. We're adding Lethbridge in the mix," he explained.

"We have a Drayton Valley event coming up. I've been to Medicine Hat. We're going to Grande Prairie. We're going to Saskatchewan in the New Year."

Downing said Wexit support continues to grow.

The Red Deer crowd heard from a number of speakers, including a gun rights advocate and the creator of a Make Alberta Great Again Facebook page.