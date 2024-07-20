EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Suspect in St. Albert teen stabbings arrested: RCMP

    Kaj Alexander Randall, 28, who was wanted in the stabbing of two St. Albert teens, was taken into police custody Saturday. (Supplied) Kaj Alexander Randall, 28, who was wanted in the stabbing of two St. Albert teens, was taken into police custody Saturday. (Supplied)
    A man wanted in connection to the stabbing of two teen girls was arrested Saturday.

    RCMP said a 13-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl were found with multiple stab wounds in a St. Albert home on Thursday.

    One of the girls was in critical condition.

    Friday, Mounties said 28-year-old Kaj Alexander Randall was wanted for attempted murder in connection to the attacks.

    He was arrested in Edmonton Saturday morning, and was awaiting a bail hearing as of 10 a.m.

    RCMP did not say what, if any, charges had been laid.