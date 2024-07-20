Suspect in St. Albert teen stabbings arrested: RCMP

A man wanted in connection to the stabbing of two teen girls was arrested Saturday.

RCMP said a 13-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl were found with multiple stab wounds in a St. Albert home on Thursday.

One of the girls was in critical condition.

Friday, Mounties said 28-year-old Kaj Alexander Randall was wanted for attempted murder in connection to the attacks.

He was arrested in Edmonton Saturday morning, and was awaiting a bail hearing as of 10 a.m.

RCMP did not say what, if any, charges had been laid.