Suspect in St. Albert teen stabbings arrested: RCMP
Kaj Alexander Randall, 28, who was wanted in the stabbing of two St. Albert teens, was taken into police custody Saturday. (Supplied)
A man wanted in connection to the stabbing of two teen girls was arrested Saturday.
RCMP said a 13-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl were found with multiple stab wounds in a St. Albert home on Thursday.
One of the girls was in critical condition.
Friday, Mounties said 28-year-old Kaj Alexander Randall was wanted for attempted murder in connection to the attacks.
He was arrested in Edmonton Saturday morning, and was awaiting a bail hearing as of 10 a.m.
RCMP did not say what, if any, charges had been laid.