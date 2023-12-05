EDMONTON
Suspicious death investigation underway after body found in Grande Prairie

File photo of the RCMP detachment in Grande Prairie, Alta. File photo of the RCMP detachment in Grande Prairie, Alta.

A body discovered in a wooded area of Grande Prairie has been deemed suspicious by Mounties in the northwest Alberta city.

Police were called to the area of Westside Park just after noon on Monday.

A Tuesday afternoon news release from RCMP did not provide the victim's name, age or gender and there was no mention of any arrests or suspects.

"Grande Prairie RCMP would like to inform the public that there is no concern for public safety," Cpl. Mathew Howell wrote.

"The public is asked not to approach the scene in order not to interfere with the investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

