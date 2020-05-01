EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Symphony Orchestra has announced that the 2020 Symphony Under the Sky has been cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival, which takes place at Hawrelak Park over the Labour Day weekend, would have celebrated its 25th year in 2020.

Conductor Robert Bernhardt was scheduled to lead the symphony for his 15the year leading the musicians in outdoor concerts.

“For my wife Nora and I, we cherish no relationship more than that with the City of Edmonton and our beloved colleagues in the ESO. I am sorry we won't be together this year but we hope that we will all be together soon,” said Bernhardt.

The symphony is also asking patrons to support them during the COVID-19 crisis. Tickets for cancelled performance can be donated for a tax receipt, patrons can subscribe to the 2020/2021 season, and donations are also being accepted.