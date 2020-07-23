EDMONTON -- There was a significant police presence on 101 Street near 114 Avenue including a tactical vehicle as officers executed a search warrant Thursday.

The incident centered on a house west of 101 Street and south of 114 Avenue in the Spruce Avenue neighbourhood.

Tactical officers could be seen pulling several people from the house. Two women and one man were later released from their handcuffs.

A witness told CTV News Edmonton at least nine people had been removed from the home..

Edmonton Police Service would only say it was conducting a search warrant related to a criminal investigation.

Part of 101 street was briefly closed to traffic but reopened later Thursdasy morning.