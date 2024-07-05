EDMONTON
    Taser used to arrest Alberta man after plywood thrown at officers: RCMP

    Slave Lake map
    A Slave Lake man was Tasered by police after he allegedly threw a piece of plywood at officers.

    Mounties initially arrested the man in Slave Lake on June 26 after receiving a report of a suspicious person.

    When officers located and spoke to the man, they discovered he was on house arrest after allegedly attempting to punch a police officer on April 9, and reportedly attempting to cash a stolen cheque on April 22.

    He was arrested on charges of breaching conditions and resisting arrest and taken before a Justice of the Peace and released for a future court date.

    On Tuesday, Mounties got a report about a suspicious man in a backyard in Slave Lake.

    Mounties located the same man and attempted to arrest him for breaching his house arrest.

    The man allegedly threw a piece of plywood at the officers, and a Taser was used to arrest him.

    The 31-year-old man has been charged with:

    • two counts of assaulting a police officer;
    • five counts of failure to comply with release order;
    • three counts of resisting/obstructing a police officer;
    • possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose; and
    • two counts of uttering threats.

    He remains in custody, and is set to appear in court on July 31.

    Slave Lake is about 250 kilometres northwest of Edmonton. 

