EDMONTON -- Taste of Edmonton has cancelled its annual summer food fair, citing health and safety concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event was scheduled to return to Churchill Square between July 16 and 26.

"The health and safety of our staff, restaurant partners, volunteers, and Edmontonians is a responsibility that we take very seriously," reads a statement from the event's general manager Donovan Vienneau.

"Following the guidelines set out by governing bodies about mass gatherings, our organization felt strongly that Taste of Edmonton 2020 cannot proceed in these unprecedented times."

Vendors spent the last two summers outside the legislature building because of upgrade work at Churchill Square.

Vienneau's statement says the event expects to return in late July next year.



Earlier Thursday, K-Days also announced it was also calling off its event this year.