Teacher accused of sexually exploiting minor: St. Albert RCMP

An Edmonton man who worked as a teacher has been charged with making and possessing child pornography.

Bryce Hughes, 28, was arrested after a complaint that a minor had been sexually exploited by a teacher was filed with St. Albert RCMP in late February.

He is also charged with sexual exploitation, agreeing or arranging a sexual offence against a child, and making sexually explicit material available to a child.

RCMP believe there could be other victims and encouraged anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Hughes was released under conditions and given a court date of April 25.

St. Albert Victim Services Unit has offered support to the affected family.