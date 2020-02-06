EDMONTON -- More than 6,000 teachers will be in downtown Edmonton Thursday and Friday for professional development.

The 2020 North Central Teachers' Convention begins Thursday morning at 9 a.m. at the Edmonton Convention Centre, the Westin and the Chateau Lacombe.

Over the two days, teachers will have access to workshops, seminars and speakers including Timothy Caulfield, Member of Parliament Mike Lake and Amazing Race Canada winners Dr. James Makokis and Anthony Johnson.

Traffic in the downtown area is expected to be heavier during the morning commute.

This is the first of nine teachers' conventions taking place across the province in February and March.