Tenants have been kicked out of an Edmonton rental suite police say was being used as an "informal drug treatment centre" that doled out methamphetamine to drug users.

Alberta Sheriffs issued a community safety order barring occupants of #2-15151 43 Street from the suite for 90 days.

A joint investigation by Edmonton police and the Safer Communities and Neighbours unit (SCAN) was launched in March 2019 after a member of the public complained about drug activity in the apartment.

Then in August, a woman police say was on meth phoned in a report of a home invasion that ended in a standoff. The report was later determined to be false.

Investigators spoke to a tenant in the suite in September. He told them he was operating an "informal drug treatment centre" and police allege he was using methamphetamine and giving it to others.

Police say they later discovered weapons including a prohibited firearm, knives and replica firearms on the property.

As complaints about the home piled up, SCAN issued the 90-day closure order on Oct. 17.

"During the 90-day closure, the owner is allowed access to the premises and contractors are permitted to carry out repairs and renovations if they’re accompanied by the landlord," SCAN said in a release.

Once the 90-day order ends on Jan. 21, 2020, the owner will be responsible for ensuring no drug activity takes place.