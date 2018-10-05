The company contracted to build the signalling system for the Metro Line LRT says their system is finally ready to go at full speed, years after the system was first rolled out to the public.

Thales Canada was hired for the project in 2011, but the line has never run at full speed due to safety concerns.

Thales vice president Dave Beckley told CTV News that tests conducted over the summer went well, and trains on the LRT line to NAIT could run at full speed starting now.

“We took a lot of trains, 26 trains and we ran them in a very tight aggressive service pattern on the Metro and Capital lines to demonstrate that the system could run with the capacity the city’s looking for,” Beckley said. “We were very pleased with the outcome of that demonstration.”

Meanwhile, the company said work is still needed on computerized automation of the line. When that is done, ETS staff will still have to manually control the doors on the trains, but trains moving between stations will be fully automated.

CTV News has reached out to the City of Edmonton for comment, but officials have not yet responded.

With files from David Ewasuk