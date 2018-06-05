The City said LRT service will be suspended Sunday morning, to allow officials to conduct testing on the signalling system.

The city said buses would replace LRT service along the line throughout the morning while signal testing was underway.

Sunday’s closure is one of several to come in the next few months. The city said they are being carried out to make way for Thales’ request to test the signalling system in the field.

The city said it is cooperating with the contractor so the testing can be done safely, in a way that is least disruptive to transit users.

Details on LRT replacement service can be found online.