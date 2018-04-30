Monday marks a deadline for the contractor and operator of the problem-plagued Metro LRT Line, to sort out issues related to the line into northwest Edmonton.

In December, City Council gave Thales Canada until April 30, 2018 to get the system working properly – or face “serious consequences.”

The line opened to riders in September, 2015. It was nearly two years behind schedule.

Since then, signaling issues have plagued the line, resulting in slow-speed trains, and system errors.

A report released in 2017 found 50 cases where something went wrong with the line, usually issues with the brakes and sensors, and a handful of those cases were categorized in the report as “risks to the public.”

So far, Thales has not received full payment for work on the line.

CTV News has reached out to Thales for comment, the company has not responded.

With files from Dan Grummett