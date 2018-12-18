

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





A domestic abuse victim has found her companion dog who went missing in north Edmonton Monday.

Brittany left her dog, Kevin, with a friend and went to work. Kevin, who was not wearing tags, was let out around noon and disappeared in the area of 132 Avenue between 107 and 109 Street.

The dog owner asked the public’s help in locating him. Brittany suffers from PTSD and said Kevin was all she had in Edmonton.

Tuesday afternoon, Kevin was found when police received a call from a woman who saw a pomeranian that looked like Kevin wandering around a block.

Brittany suspects he was taken in for the night, because Kevin is almost perfectly clean.

“Wherever he was, I hope he was taken care of, and it looks like it was,” Brittany said.

“They’re saying he’s a Christmas miracle—he’s like Kevin McAllister.”

She plans to have Kevin checked professionally on Wednesday, but is happy that he appears to have been found safe.

“Thank you for everyone who reached out on social media. I’m very grateful. If it wasn’t for all of you guys, he probably wouldn’t be home right now.”