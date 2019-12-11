EDMONTON -- Edmonton students are making sure that none of their classmates go hungry this holiday season.

W.P. Wagner along with 10 other Edmonton schools have joined forces in an effort to collect food and clothing for those in need.

Specifically, they want to help out the families of classmates in their school who might be struggling to have enough to eat.

Thirty-two families from the schools have been selected and each will receive up to eight hampers of food items. It's all part of the Legacy Project, which has the goal of students helping their peers in a time of need.

“This is one of the best ways we can see an impact on our community directly and show that we can make a difference at such a young age,” said Hannah Key, a student at W.P. Wagner. "When we come together we can achieve wonderful things."

The students and the families receiving the food hampers are kept anonymous to protect their privacy.

The student group also collected clothing items that will be donated to Winhouse and the Mustard Seed.