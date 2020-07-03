EDMONTON -- Telus World of Science Edmonton is getting ready to open their first exhibit since the pandemic forced them to shut their doors in March.

The exhibit takes you on a journey through the amazingly weird oddities from the Ripley's Believe It Or Not! collection.

"If you want to see a car made of match sticks, where else are you going to go? If you want to see Albert Einstein rendered entirely in toast, this is where you have to come see it," says TWOSE CEO Alan Nursall.

The exhibition showcases dozens of unusual artifacts. From a giant snake, to a camel made of toys, to an animatronic model of history's tallest human, Robert Wadlow, who stood 8'11".

"You see extremes, you see unusual, you see weird things, much of which is from the natural world," says Nursall. "It’s understanding how big creatures can get, it’s understanding how strange meteorites are, it’s understanding how crystals grow."

The exhibition was scheduled to open March 19 but Telus World of Science Edmonton shut its doors on March 13 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It’s been sitting in the dark for the past three and a half months, waiting for an audience," said Nursall.

Curious visitors are expected to wear masks when they arrive and use a wooden tongue depressor stick to utilize the touch features on the many interactive stations.

"Everything we can do to keep our community safe is really important. It is possible for people to enjoy experiences both indoors and outdoors provided they do it in [a] safe, appropriate way."

The Science of Ripley's Believe It Or Not! opens at Telus World of Science Edmonton July 8.​

With files from CTV Edmonton’s Graham Neil