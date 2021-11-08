'They did the right thing': Edmonton Huskies provide aid to motorcyclist injured in Saskatchewan

EDMONTON -

The Edmonton Huskies were on their way home from a semifinal game in Saskatchewan when they unexpectedly had to pullover and assist a motorcyclist involved in a crash.

The incident occurred on Sunday, when the team was about 30 minutes outside Saskatoon near the Village of Borden.

When they noticed the man on the side of the road, two trainers jumped into action to help.

According to Capt. Jamie Brandrick from Borden Fire and Rescue, when crews arrived on scene there were so many vehicles stopped on either side of the road they weren’t sure where exactly the incident was.

“We saw that another group of people were gathered around the person so I asked them and said, ‘You’re with the bus? And they said they were with the Edmonton Huskies.’”

“They stayed and assisted us,” Brandrick added.

In order to make room for STARS to land, Brandrick said 17 firefighters were called in to clear traffic. Three stayed to help assist the Huskies trainers provide aid.

'IT REALLY HELPS US DO OUR JOB'

Brandrick told CTV News Edmonton it was helpful to have the Huskies there first because they can “assess the situation” and “provide feedback” on what’s happening and what they’ve done.

“They were there, they did the right thing,” he noted.

“They kept the person laying face down on the highway until we arrived with our backboard and then we were able to as a team, all five of us were able to roll him onto the backboard and then take the helmet off and proceed to put the collar on.”

According to Brandrick, he thanked the team for their help and even gave them a “fist pump.”

“Going on scene and having trainers and people who have some background with injuries like this it really helps us do our job a lot quicker and a lot easier,” Brandrick explained.

“Terrible scene, terrible situation how we had to meet but very thankful they were on scene when they were.”

Brandrick said the man did sustain some minor injuries but “his daughter messaged the Facebook group and said he’s going to be OK.”

CTV News has reached out to the Huskies for comment.

With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Carlyle Fiset