Thief from 2021 pharmacy robbery still unidentified: EPS
Edmonton police are trying to identify a person who robbed a central Edmonton pharmacy 16 months ago.
On Sunday, April 11, 2021, around 2:30 p.m. three males went into the pharmacy at 110 Avenue and 124 Street and threatened the pharmacist with an edged weapon.
They stole more than $7,000 worth of narcotics before leaving on foot, police said.
The pharmacist was not injured.
Two of the men have since been identified.
A 43-year-old man died before police could charge him.
A warrant was issued for the other man, Liban Mohamud, 36, who turned himself in to police on June 30, 2022.
He was subsequently charged with robbery.
Police are still trying to identify the third male and are hoping someone from the public can identify him.
He is described as average height, wearing gold rimmed sunglasses, a Toronto Blue Jays hat, and a fur-lined black winter coat over a plaid jacket.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
