'Things are getting better': Crime severity dropping in inner-city Edmonton, officials say
Edmonton's inner city is becoming a safer place to be thanks to a $15-million investment and a coordinated effort, according to officials who provided an update Thursday.
Edmonton launched community safety teams in Chinatown, downtown and Kingsway last October and funded a new Healthy Streets Operations Centre pilot starting in January.
Average total crime severity in the area went from 114.7 last November to 85.8 in March.
Onsite paramedics have also helped 170 people, reducing ambulance trips to the area by 113, the city said.
"We're hearing from community members that things are getting better. Each day, they feel safer," Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said.
"And I know there's much, much more that needs to be done to achieve a collective goal of safer communities for all. Change will take time and I'm confident that with all the partners continuing to come together to the table, we are headed in the right direction."
The effort to improve safety in the area came after two men were beaten to death in Chinatown last May.
The random attacks prompted a community outcry from people who said the area had been abandoned by governments.
One man has been charged in both homicides and investigations were launched into why the accused was dropped off in Edmonton by RCMP officers.
On Thursday, Sohi thanked the Alberta government for deploying Sheriffs to help police patrol the streets.
The city's pilot also involves police officers, peace officers, paramedics, firefighters and community safety liaisons working in partnership with REACH Edmonton, Homeward Trust and Bent Arrow Traditional Healing Society.
The city warned that crime severity can fluctuate and typically rises in summer months, so proactive patrols are ongoing.
"There is still much more work to do, but we are encouraged by what we are beginning to see," said Edmonton Police Service Chief Dale McFee.
"A multi-agency approach like this is key to navigating the many intersections of health, law, and social support. You cannot have well-being without safety, which is why the right partnerships are critical to success.”
Alberta's public safety and emergency services minister was also at the announcement. He applauded the work of his government's inner-city task force and spoke about ongoing investments in safety and cleanliness around transit areas.
"You have the right to take public transit to work or school without fear. You have the right to take transit without inhaling second-hand crystal meth smoke," Mike Ellis said.
Sohi said more still needs to be done to address the root causes of crime and disorder. He wants to see the province open more treatment options for people with addictions.
Ellis said the province will soon open a new treatment facility in Gunn, Alta., and is working with the city to open another centre in Edmonton. He said more shelter spaces are also being considered.
The minister said the work of the provincial task force is continuing post-election under the leadership of new Minister of Mental Health and Addiction Dan Williams.
The Healthy Streets Operations Centre pilot is funded until the end of 2024.
Officials provide an update on inner-city safety initiatives in Edmonton on June 22, 2023. (Dave Mitchell/CTV News Edmonton)
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Titanic submersible likely imploded after 'catastrophic failure,' U.S. Coast Guard says
Debris from the missing submersible Titan was found Thursday by a remotely operated underwater vehicle. All five crew members are now believed dead, the U.S. Coast Guard says.
RCMP release names of Manitoba highway crash victims
Manitoba RCMP have released the names of the 16 people who died following a crash involving a semi-truck and a minibus on the Trans-Canada Highway.
Liberal bill requiring Google and Meta to pay for news content passes in Senate
A federal bill that will require Google and Meta to pay media outlets for news content that they share or otherwise repurpose on their platforms is set to become law.
Unclaimed $70-million lotto ticket will expire next week
A winning $70-million Lotto Max ticket has been missing and gone unclaimed for nearly a year. On June 28, the golden ticket will expire.
Government benefits helped lower-income households afford rising cost of living: PBO
The parliamentary budget officer says lower-income households maintained their purchasing power despite high inflation with help from government benefits.
Live updates: What happened to the Titan submersible
Follow along for live updates throughout the day on the OceanGate submersible that vanished while taking five people down to the wreck of the Titanic.
'Our hearts are with these 5 souls': Read full statement from OceanGate following deaths of Titan crew
The Titan, which was operated by U.S.-based OceanGate Expeditions, lost contact with surface vessels on Sunday morning as it was nearing the Titanic shipwreck during a 3,800-metre dive. The company released a statement shortly after the debris field was found.
Russia-Ukraine war 'will be settled at the negotiation table' eventually, but decades of support ahead: Joly
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says the war in Ukraine will eventually end through diplomacy, but that Canada’s support of the country will continue in the long term, to help prevent future conflict.
House of Commons rises for the summer after all parties agree to early adjournment
The House of Commons rose for the summer overnight on Wednesday, after all parties agreed to end a politically intense spring sitting a few days early.
Calgary
-
Calgary police arrest 2 men accused of selling drugs linked to overdose deaths
Two Calgary men are facing drug trafficking charges that stem from overdose deaths that occurred earlier this year.
-
Suspected fentanyl, brightly coloured and candy shaped, found in Lethbridge's Galt Gardens
Suspected fentanyl made to look like a kid's treat was found in a Lethbridge park on Tuesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Titanic submersible likely imploded after 'catastrophic failure,' U.S. Coast Guard says
Debris from the missing submersible Titan was found Thursday by a remotely operated underwater vehicle. All five crew members are now believed dead, the U.S. Coast Guard says.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police lay more assault charges in connection to private Christian school
Saskatoon police have charged another person in connection with a private Saskatoon school.
-
Saskatoon mayor says city won’t see double-digit tax increase
Saskatoon’s Mayor Charlie Clark told CTV News he was confident council can prevent a double-digit tax increase for the next budget.
-
Saskatoon bridge expected to reopen late Thursday following fire
Saskatoon’s University Bridge remains closed as crews work to repair holes drilled into the decking by firefighters as they battled flames that spread to the interior of the structure.
Regina
-
Regina police called as tensions rise at city hall during council meeting
Regina police were called to city hall on Wednesday during a council meeting after several people who were asked to leave refused to do so.
-
Green bin program 'greenlit' by Regina city council amid criticism from condo owners
Those in Regina will soon have a designated place to dispose of food and yard waste.
-
RCMP release names of Manitoba highway crash victims
Manitoba RCMP have released the names of the 16 people who died following a crash involving a semi-truck and a minibus on the Trans-Canada Highway.
Atlantic
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Titanic submersible likely imploded after 'catastrophic failure,' U.S. Coast Guard says
Debris from the missing submersible Titan was found Thursday by a remotely operated underwater vehicle. All five crew members are now believed dead, the U.S. Coast Guard says.
-
Titan could have 'vulnerabilities' due to large window, materials: former sub commander
The submersible called the Titan could have had vulnerabilities due to the 'voluntary' safety regulations of the industry, a former U.S. submarine commander says.
-
N.S. rolls out $10K incentive for doctors to take on sickest patients from wait list
Nova Scotia is offering doctors $10,000 to take 50 patients off the province's registry of people waiting for family physicians.
Toronto
-
Trudeau should apologize to families of Paul Bernardo’s victims for $19K in legal costs, senator says
A Canadian senator is urging the federal government to apologize after asking the families of Paul Bernado’s victims to pay thousands of dollars in legal costs.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Titanic submersible likely imploded after 'catastrophic failure,' U.S. Coast Guard says
Debris from the missing submersible Titan was found Thursday by a remotely operated underwater vehicle. All five crew members are now believed dead, the U.S. Coast Guard says.
-
Ontario reveals its new operating provincial park. Here’s what you need to know
The Ontario government revealed Thursday the location for their new operating provincial park, saying it will be situated in cottage country just a few hours drive from the Greater Toronto Area.
Montreal
-
'As a last resort': Montreal metro security may be equipped with pepper spray
The special constables who patrol Montreal's metro system could soon be equipped with pepper spray, according to the city's public transit authority. The STM says it's considering the measure as part of efforts to make the transit network safer for users and workers -- but some critics argue it's a misguided step that will only contribute to over-policing the system.
-
'I don't want to end up in the streets': Montrealers struggle to find housing as July 1 approaches
July 1 — moving day — is fast approaching, and some families are worried they may find themselves homeless because of the shortage of apartments. One single mother says she's getting shunned by landlords because she has children.
-
104-year-old neuropsychologist from Montreal inducted to Canada's Walk of Fame
At 104 years old, neuropsychologist and scientist Dr. Brenda Milner from Montreal became the oldest living inductee to Canada's Walk of Fame.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa to host the 2025 World Junior Hockey Championships
Hockey Canada announced the tournament will be held in Ottawa from Dec. 26, 2024 to Jan. 5, 2025 at Canadian Tire Centre and TD Place.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Titanic submersible likely imploded after 'catastrophic failure,' U.S. Coast Guard says
Debris from the missing submersible Titan was found Thursday by a remotely operated underwater vehicle. All five crew members are now believed dead, the U.S. Coast Guard says.
-
NCC votes to rename the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway in Ottawa
The National Capital Commission's board of directors voted to rename the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway to Kichi Zībī Mīkan. A ceremony will be held in the fall to unveil the new signage.
Kitchener
-
Dispute forces closure of popular Waterloo ice cream shop
Disappointment struck Waterloo as a popular ice cream spot, Marble Slab Creamery, unexpectedly closed its doors. The cause? A disagreement with the company, according to the franchisee.
-
Council green lights speed camera program for all school zones in region
A move to slow down traffic is underway in all 175 school zones throughout the Region of Waterloo.
-
Man arrested after allegedly assaulting cyclist in Kitchener’s Victoria Park
Waterloo regional police said a man has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted another man who was riding his bicycle through Kitchener’s Victoria Park.
Northern Ontario
-
Air Canada passenger says he was bumped off flight ruining 'trip of a lifetime' at the last minute
The 'trip of a lifetime' for two Air Canada passengers came to a screeching halt after the airline bumped them off their flight right as they were boarding, with no apparent explanation.
-
Police release names of Manitoulin murder victims
Ontario Provincial Police on Manitoulin Island have identified two people who were shot and killed in Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory earlier this month.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Titanic submersible likely imploded after 'catastrophic failure,' U.S. Coast Guard says
Debris from the missing submersible Titan was found Thursday by a remotely operated underwater vehicle. All five crew members are now believed dead, the U.S. Coast Guard says.
Winnipeg
-
RCMP release names of Manitoba highway crash victims
Manitoba RCMP have released the names of the 16 people who died following a crash involving a semi-truck and a minibus on the Trans-Canada Highway.
-
Manitoba child advocate releases report on fatal police shooting of Indigenous teen
A review by Manitoba's children and youth advocate has determined a First Nations teen fatally shot by police had been unable to get consistent help from various government systems.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Titanic submersible likely imploded after 'catastrophic failure,' U.S. Coast Guard says
Debris from the missing submersible Titan was found Thursday by a remotely operated underwater vehicle. All five crew members are now believed dead, the U.S. Coast Guard says.
Vancouver
-
IHIT called in after man fatally shot on B.C. highway
Homicide investigators have been called to the Sunshine Coast after a deadly shooting on the highway in Halfmoon Bay early Thursday morning.
-
‘Stocking up’ on B.C. wine suggested, as weather takes terrible toll on grapes
The Artic outflow that sent temperatures plummeting across British Columbia last December, is having a devastating impact on grapes, according to the province's wine growers.
-
Renters in majority of Canada's major cities cannot afford to purchase a starter home: study
A new report on Canada’s real estate market is offering a discouraging reminder of just how out of reach homeownership is for many British Columbians.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island woman wanted for forcible confinement, weapons charges
Mounties on Vancouver Island are seeking the public's help locating a 36-year-old woman who is wanted for forcible confinement and various firearms and property offences.
-
NEW
NEW | Alaska salmon season back on after court halts closure that sought to protect endangered orcas
A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday halted a lower court ruling that would have shut down southeast Alaska’s chinook salmon troll fishery for the summer to protect endangered orca whales that eat the fish.
-
Langford man, 33, arrested for assault, drug trafficking
Mounties have arrested a 33-year-old man from Langford who is suspected of assaulting a homeless man.