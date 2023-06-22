'Things are getting better': Crime severity dropping in inner-city Edmonton, officials say

Edmonton's inner city is becoming a safer place to be thanks to a $15-million investment and a coordinated effort, according to officials who provided an update Thursday.

Edmonton launched community safety teams in Chinatown, downtown and Kingsway last October and funded a new Healthy Streets Operations Centre pilot starting in January.

Average total crime severity in the area went from 114.7 last November to 85.8 in March.

Onsite paramedics have also helped 170 people, reducing ambulance trips to the area by 113, the city said.

"We're hearing from community members that things are getting better. Each day, they feel safer," Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said.

"And I know there's much, much more that needs to be done to achieve a collective goal of safer communities for all. Change will take time and I'm confident that with all the partners continuing to come together to the table, we are headed in the right direction."

The effort to improve safety in the area came after two men were beaten to death in Chinatown last May.

The random attacks prompted a community outcry from people who said the area had been abandoned by governments.

One man has been charged in both homicides and investigations were launched into why the accused was dropped off in Edmonton by RCMP officers.

On Thursday, Sohi thanked the Alberta government for deploying Sheriffs to help police patrol the streets.

The city's pilot also involves police officers, peace officers, paramedics, firefighters and community safety liaisons working in partnership with REACH Edmonton, Homeward Trust and Bent Arrow Traditional Healing Society.

The city warned that crime severity can fluctuate and typically rises in summer months, so proactive patrols are ongoing.

"There is still much more work to do, but we are encouraged by what we are beginning to see," said Edmonton Police Service Chief Dale McFee.

"A multi-agency approach like this is key to navigating the many intersections of health, law, and social support. You cannot have well-being without safety, which is why the right partnerships are critical to success.”

Alberta's public safety and emergency services minister was also at the announcement. He applauded the work of his government's inner-city task force and spoke about ongoing investments in safety and cleanliness around transit areas.

"You have the right to take public transit to work or school without fear. You have the right to take transit without inhaling second-hand crystal meth smoke," Mike Ellis said.

Sohi said more still needs to be done to address the root causes of crime and disorder. He wants to see the province open more treatment options for people with addictions.

Ellis said the province will soon open a new treatment facility in Gunn, Alta., and is working with the city to open another centre in Edmonton. He said more shelter spaces are also being considered.

The minister said the work of the provincial task force is continuing post-election under the leadership of new Minister of Mental Health and Addiction Dan Williams.

The Healthy Streets Operations Centre pilot is funded until the end of 2024.

Officials provide an update on inner-city safety initiatives in Edmonton on June 22, 2023. (Dave Mitchell/CTV News Edmonton)