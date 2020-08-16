EDMONTON -- A farm west of Millet is giving people the chance to join a unique club.

Pigtopia is a family run farm allowing groups of people to tour the farm and feed the rescue animals.

For a fee of $25, you can adopt a piglet and go out to cuddle and feed it whenever you would like.

The Piglet Cuddle Club was born out of an idea the farms owner had during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The owner says the event has become so popular that they are booking into September.

For more information, you can visit the farm’s Facebook page.