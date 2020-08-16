Advertisement
This Alberta farm offers people the chance to cuddle piglets
The Piglet Cuddle Club on an Alberta farm has taken off in popularity.
EDMONTON -- A farm west of Millet is giving people the chance to join a unique club.
Pigtopia is a family run farm allowing groups of people to tour the farm and feed the rescue animals.
For a fee of $25, you can adopt a piglet and go out to cuddle and feed it whenever you would like.
The Piglet Cuddle Club was born out of an idea the farms owner had during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The owner says the event has become so popular that they are booking into September.
For more information, you can visit the farm’s Facebook page.