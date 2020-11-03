EDMONTON -- for active infections and hospitalizations to start the ninth month of the pandemic.

The province added 581 cases on Friday, 525 on Saturday, 592 on Sunday and 570 on Monday after more than 45,000 tests.

On Monday, Alberta had a lab positivity rate of 6.8 per cent, while Edmonton’s almost reached nine per cent.

Active cases, now at 6,110, increased by nearly a thousand in the past four days.

The Edmonton and Calgary zones have nearly the same number of active cases with 2,581 and 2,532.

“This is not good news,” Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said, “this is a problem.

“Within the next few days we will start to see if the recent public health measures, including the limits in social gatherings in Edmonton and Calgary, are enough to reduce the rate of transmission. If they are not, we must consider other options.”

Alberta also added 15 new deaths caused by the coronavirus between Friday and Monday, including 10 in the Edmonton zone.

There are 167 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 27 of them in ICU.

“This is a sharp and concerning increase,” Hinshaw said.

Alberta has reported 29,932 cases and 338 deaths.

TRANSMISSION WITHIN FAMILIES

Dr. Hinshaw explained a large part of COVID-19 transmission is coming from family members infecting each other.

If you have symptoms, Hinshaw suggests you isolate in a separate bedroom and bathroom, and if that’s not possible, wear a mask, disinfect high-touch areas and eat alone.

“We need to limit the number of interactions we’re having, close contacts with people…it really is in our hands as Albertans.”